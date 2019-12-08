Scarlett Johansson is going to reprise the role of Natasha Romanoff in the upcoming Marvel movie - Black Widow. The MCU actress recently confirmed the timeline of the movie and it looks like we might see Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark/Iron Man in some capacity.

In the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, we saw the end of Tony Stark/Iron Man. The fan-favourite superhero got hold of all the six Infinity Stones and used them to destroy Thanos and his alien army. The energy released from these six stones cost Tony his life.

Several reports had earlier suggested that after Endgame, Iron Man will be back in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, that did not happen. But it looks like we might get to see some flashback scenes featuring Tony Stark or Captain America.

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Scarlett Johansson talked about Black Widow and where exactly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's timeline the upcoming superhero movie is actually set. There were several rumours that the movie is set during her early days as a rogue agent but now Johansson has finally put all those rumours to rest.

"It takes after the Civil War and before the Infinity War," Scarlett Johansson confirmed.

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and will also feature Stranger Things star David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Romanoff's sister, and Rachel Weisz as Melina - a seasoned spy.

Tony Stark's future in Marvel movies:

Since the upcoming Marvel movie is set after Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers: Infinity War, it means that we are in the same timeline where Tony Stark is alive and Steve Rogers is still helmed as Captain America.

Even though the upcoming movie is about Natasha Romanoff and her journey to confront her past, there are chances that we might get to see Robert Downey Jr's flashback scenes as Tony Stark.

That being said, Robert Downey Jr will return as Tony Stark/Iron Man in Disney+ upcoming series, What...If, where he will give voice to his superhero character.

Black Widow is scheduled to release on May 1, 2020, and only time will show whether Marvel fans will get to see Robert Downey Jr.