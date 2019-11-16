Robert Downey Jr. is officially returning as Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the most excited Marvel project after Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame movie showed the end of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and fans thought that he will be back in some capacity in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home movie, but that did not happen. But all the Tony Stark fans would be excited to know that Downey Jr. is coming back as Iron Man in Disney+ What If...? TV series.

"I played the part again a couple of days ago. I went to the Disney studios and I recorded the Grandmaster's voice for an episode of a show that's gonna be on Disney+ that's called What If...?," Jeff Goldblum, who played the role of Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok said in a BuzzFeed video.

Jeff Goldblum added that the upcoming TV series is going to be an animated version of all the characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Robert Downey Jr. will give voice to his character.

What is Disney+ What If...?

As it was reported on multiple occasions that after Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel has entered into a whole new territory where the studio is going to experiment with several TV shows and feature-length movies.

Disney+ is working on What If...?, which was earlier announced during Marvel Studio's San Diego Comic-Con panel. The upcoming show will imagine how things in the superhero world would have worked out if certain events in The Infinity Saga went slightly differently. Some even suggested that with What If...?, Marvel is officially entering into the parallel world universe where some other things happened.

As per several reports, in What If...?, fans will get to see how Steve Rogers will actually become Iron Man, Black Panther T'Challa will get the role of Star-Lord rather than Peter Quill, and Winter Soldier character Bucky will reportedly fight off a zombie Captain America. All these sounds pretty interesting and at the same time, it won't have any impact on the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What If...? TV show is created by A.C. Bradley and will release on Disney+ in 2021 and will reportedly have 23 episodes. The show will star. Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Samuel L. Jackson, and others.