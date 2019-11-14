After Avengers: Endgame finally arrived on Disney+, fans from the US and UK got to watch several deleted scenes from the movie. The one where Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) has a beautiful conversation with his daughter Morgan Stark (Katharine Langford) has garnered special attention.

In the deleted scene, Tony Stark seems to be very excited and glad to see his teenage daughter Morgan, who assures him that she got to live her life because of the actions he took. Tony is shown doubting his actions but Morgan says that she is extremely proud of him and Tony bids her goodbye, saying that if she is happy then he is happy too. He then comes closer to her and whispers, "I Love You 3000," something which made several Marvel fans teary-eyed.

"If someone had to do that so...the rest of us could...I'm proud of you and dad. I am strong like Mom. And I'm happy. I am happy we had the time that we did," says an emotional Morgan to her father Tony Stark.

In Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark snatched all the six Infinity Stones from Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet and snapped his fingers. Within seconds, the entire army of aliens was eradicated, including Thanos. But Tony could not survive the power that was emitted from those stones and within seconds, he died as well.

When Thanos used the six Infinity Stones in previously released Avengers: Infinity War, we saw him going to a different place (soul-bridge) where he was greeted by Gamora's younger self. When Gamora asked him about his task, Thanos stated that he did what he always wanted to do but it has cost him everything. Fans were a little disappointed when it was not shown in the Endgame movie.

Morgan Stark to come as Iron Man:

Now that Katharine Langford has officially been introduced as Morgan Stark, Tony Stark's only heir, there are chances that she might join the superhero series as its first-ever female Iron Man.

There were several reports in that past that Ms Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) will appear as a female Iron Man after Tony Stark's demise but Paltrow retired from the superhero world and chances of her appearing as female Iron Man are pretty slim.

Meanwhile, Marvel fans took to Twitter to share their feelings after seeing Tony Stark finally getting peace with his daughter:

Tony Stark meets adult Morgan Stark

It would be interesting to see how Marvel will take Morgan Stark ahead in their new phase of superheroes. If she turns out to be a female Iron Man then she may join Hawekye's daughter, who may become yet another superhero in future MCU movies.