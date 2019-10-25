Marvel's Avengers: Endgame showed how all the surviving Avengers went to the past to acquire all the six Infinity Stones before Thanos. During their time travel, there was a scene in the earlier versions of the script where we would have seen Bruce Banner talking to The Hulk. In Avengers: Infinity War, after Thanos snapped his fingers and eliminate half the universe, he has a vision where he sees Gamora as a little girl. The young Gamora asks if he was successful in achieving his goal and even asked about what it cost him.

In Avengers: Endgame, we saw Bruce Banner and Tony Starks snapping their fingers but the scenes of their past visions were not shown. As per earlier reports, it was almost finalized that after Tony Stark will snap his fingers and eradicate Thanos and his entire army, he was supposed to see his daughter Morgan as a young adult. But fans were wondering what Bruce Banner would have seen after he snapped his finger to bring everyone back into existence.

As per Christopher Markus and Stephen Markus' recent conversation with CinemaBlend.com, they first wanted to follow the Soul Stone vision rule in Avengers: Endgame just like what they did in Infinity War, but due to the time constraint, they had to pass on it. Avengers: Endgame was three-hour long and it was difficult for the creators to incorporate each and everything.

"We did actually write a version, and this existed before The Ancient One scene was slowly beaten out, but there was a version where it was Banner talking to The Hulk... and we never shot it, but it was kind of a cool thing to get them both on screen together interacting," Markus said during his recent conversation. As per the above statement, seeing Bruce Banner talking to The Hulk in Avengers: Endgame extended cut would not be possible because they didn't even shoot the scene.

The only time fans saw Bruce banner talking to The Hulk was back in Infinity War when Dr. Banner was urging the Green Guy to come out and fight but Hulk yelled out, "NO!" Even though Bruce Banner has transformed himself into the Smart Hulk in Avengers: Endgame, there will be future movies where we get to see Bruce Banner finally having a one-on-one conversation with the Green Guy.