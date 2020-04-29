Avengers: Endgame released exactly a year ago and Robert Downey Jr. and screenwriters recently sat celebrated the anniversary of Infinity War and Endgame by sharing some amazing inside stories.

Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame movie are one of the most popular movies of all time. Both the parts have earned more than $4.5 billion and Endgame has become the highest-grossing movie of all time. The movie was released back in 2019 and now Robert Downey Jr. and Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have come together to share some interesting stories that will excite all the MCU fans.

Gamora's fate in MCU:

In Marvel's Infinity War, we saw how Gamora was killed by her father Thanos in order to receive the Soul Stone. The character, however, returns in Endgame when all the superheroes use all the six Infinity Stones. The character originally belongs to Guardians of the Galaxy world and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige discussed Gamora's death with James Gunn.

As per James Gunn, Gamora's death does not affect the plot of upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Doctor Strange becoming Iron Man:

At the very early in Infinity War, there is a scene where Iron Man and Peter Parker tries to rescue Doctor Strange from Ebony Maw. Screenwriter McFeely revealed that there was once a version where Tony sends his nano-suits to Strange, which would have resulted in an Iron-suited Doctor Strange that has an Eye of Agamotto right at the center.

It won't be wrong to say that it would have looked pretty amazing.

Professor Hulk in Avengers: Infinity War:

We didn't get to see much of Hulk in Infinity War but as per the screenwriters, Professor Hulk was previously decided to come during the final scenes of Infinity War but apparently the scene didn't work and they decided to bring the Smart Hulk at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame movie only.

Downey’s last day on set after shooting the “I am Iron Man” moment. The very definition of a legend. We love this man 3000. @RobertDowneyJr #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/wIiQ5AwsDJ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Chris Evans' final moment as Captain America:

Russo Brothers even shared a short clip of Chris Evans playing Steve Rogers aka Captain America. As per the directors, the attached clip is from Evans' "last day of playing Captain America, ever." So, it looks like Chris Evans is done playing Captain America and in future Disney+ shows, we won't get to see the superhero post his retirement.

Captain America lifting Mjolnir:

Marvel fans know that Thor's Mjolnir is a big deal. No one can pick it up if he/she is not worthy. However, Steve Rogers moved it a little in Age of Ultron but that time he had the secret of Tony's parents on his conscience and that is why he couldn't lift it up back then, via The Hollywood Reporter.