With Avengers: Endgame, we not only saw the last of Iron Man and Caption America but also the Avengers as we all have known and loved from the last ten years. As Marvel has finally entered into a new phase, we are expecting to see a whole new Avengers in Captain Marvel 2 movie.

Marvel Studios has to postpone the release of several of their projects due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow movie has been postponed but fans are excited as in the years to come, we are going to several big Marvel movies.

For starters, Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are slated to release in the next couple of years. At the same time, we are going to see the very last of an untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home featuring Tom Holland as Peter Parker.

One should not forget the much-awaited Eternals movie featuring an ensemble cast of Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington, Angelina Jolie, and others. In addition to the above projects, Disney+ is going to offer series like Loki and WandaVision.

When projects like Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2 will arrive, we will already have a humungous list of characters who will become the next Avengers, properly replacing the Trinity of the Avengers saga.

Captain Marvel to lead Avengers:

Now that Steve Rogers has officially retired from Avengers and there is no confirmation whether Chris Evans will ever reprise his role in MCU, fans are wondering who will be able to lead the Avengers when Marvel will enter into a new phase.

There were several speculations in the past that either Thor or Hulk can lead the team but as it turned out in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame that Thor and Hulk are one of the most important members but they need someone to guide them through.

At the start of Avengers: Endgame, we saw Natasha Romanoff leading the team just like Agent Nick Fury but sadly Black Widow sacrificed herself on Vormir so that Hawkeye will get to be with his family.

After seeing Captain Marvel's powers in her standalone movie and Avengers: Endgame, fans are convinced that she is the one who can lead all the Avengers when the Marvel will enter the next phase.

As per MCU Cosmic, Captain Marvel 2 movie will actually set up the next big Avengers moment where we get to see all the superheroes reuniting to fight the one single enemy. In addition to this, the report also claims that the director of Captain Marvel 2 is most likely to direct the upcoming Avengers 5 as well.