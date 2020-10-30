When someone thinks of Iron Man, they see no one but Robert Downey Jr. The acclaimed actor has breathed life into the superhero and has taken MCU to a whole new level.

After starring for the very last time in Avengers: Infinity War, there are speculations that the actor wishes to come back to some future Marvel movie to share screen space with some new superheroes.

As per recent speculation, Robert Downey Jr.'s non-MCU projects failed to impress the audience on a grand level. Even the critics penned his other movies that were not from the Marvel universe.

The alleged intel revealed to WeGotThisCovered that the 55-year-old Downey Jr. reportedly does not have any project in development, and he reportedly is keen to interact with some of the newest superheroes who will star post his and Chris Evans' departure.

The insider further alleged that Robert reportedly wants to share a bit of screen time with Fox characters like Fantastic Four and X-Men. It should be noted here that the recent speculations are not confirmed by the studio.

How will Tony Stark be back in MCU?

In Avengers: Infinity War, we saw how Tony Stark sacrificed himself to destroy Thanos and his army. The energy emission from all the six Infinity Stones was so much that even his nanotechnology suit couldn't handle all the gamma rays.

If Marvel really wants Tony Stark back in MCU, they have a couple of options. First, they can feature him as a memory, the same way he showed his dead parents in 2016 Captain America: Civil War. Another better alternative would be to bring the character from a different timeline with the help of Doctor Strange.

Robert Downey Jr. Marvel journey:

Robert Downey Jr. was featured as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in almost every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. After playing the role for more than a decade, the Chaplin movie star didn't renew his contract with Marvel Studios. During his interactions with David Letterman on his talk show, Robert straightforwardly revealed that he is not coming back to the superhero universe anymore.

That being said, fans of MCU would always remain hopeful and would look for some easter eggs in forthcoming superheroes movies like Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, Tom Holland's Untitled Spider-Man 3, Kit Harrington and Angelina Jolie's The Eternals, and all the other Disney+ TV shows that will feature characters from Marvel Comics.