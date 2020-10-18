Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame fans would be excited to know that both Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are reportedly eyed to reprise their roles in one of the most significant projects from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If the recent reports are to be believed, then Secret Wars may bring back not only several prominent Marvel characters that are loved by comic fans.

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans may star in the next Marvel Cinematic Universe's franchise crossover event. The alleged insider did not offer much detail about their return but hinted that they might try to bring back RDJ as a parallel Earth Tony Stark and Chris Evans returning as older Steve Rogers.

Avengers: Endgame featured Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark aka Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers aka Captain America for the last time. In the final moments of the epic-superhero movie, Tony sacrifices himself to defeat Thanos and his entire army. We also see Captain America going back in time to place all the Infinity Stones at the right place to avoid jeopardizing the timelines.

Marvel Secret Wars:

Before we dive into the possibility of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, you should first learn more about Marvel's Super Heroes Secret Wars, affectionately known as Secret Wars by Marvel Comics fans.

As per the Marvel Comics, one cosmic entity that goes by the name Beyonder comes to the planet Earth and witnesses all the superheroes and their potential. The Beyonder teleports all the superheroes and their foes to a different planet called Battleworld, where these superheroes will have to fight all the supervillains.

The superheroes include Captain America, Hawkeye, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Thor, The Wasp, The Hulk, Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Professor X, Wolverine, Lockheed the Dragon, and Deadpool. On the other hand, the supervillains include Doctor Doom, Doctor Octopus, the Enchantress, Kang the Conqueror, Klaw, the Lizard, Titania, and the Wrecking Crew.

As per the recent scoop, Secret Wars will be Marvel Studios' biggest project following Infinity War and Endgame. It would also be a crossover of several Disney+ TV series and Marvel movies released to date.

The report further alleged that the Secret Wars movie would give a chance to Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans to finally share the screen with several of the characters from Fox's Studios. As of now, Disney and the stars have yet to confirm the reported scoop.