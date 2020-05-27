

Chris Evans graced the Marvel Cinematic Universe by portraying Steve Rogers aka Captain America. Evans recently opened up about anxiety and stated he originally planned to decline the offer to play the lead in Marvel movie as he had been dealing with severe anxiety issues for several years.

Earlier on Monday, Chris Evans spoke about his mental health and his first experience with anxiety at The Hollywood Reporter's podcast, Awards Chatter. Evans stated he first encountered his own anxiety during his major film debut in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer where he played the role of Johnny Storm aka Human Torch.

"That was back when the superhero thing was just taking off. I had just been dumped and I needed it," he said. Evan further added that he started having panic attacks while filming Puncture in 2010.

"It was the first time I started having mini panic attacks on set," Evans said. "I really started to think, 'I'm not sure if this [acting] is the right thing for me, I'm not sure if I'm feeling as healthy as I should be feeling.'"

Chris Evans declined Marvel's offer:

Back in 2011 when Marvel Studios approached Chris Evans to do a test for the role of Steve Rogers aka Captain America in Captain America: First Avenger, he turned them down. However, the studio came back and offered him the role.

"It was the best decision I've ever made, and I really owe that to [Marvel chief] Kevin Feige for being persistent and helping me avoid making a giant mistake," Evans said, adding, "To be honest, all the things that I was fearing never really came to fruition."

Chris Evans went on to play Captain America in several Marvel movies. He was last seen as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame movie. There are several speculations that we might get to see him back in Disney Plus' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Old Man Steve. However, such speculations have not yet confirmed by the studio or by Chris Evans.

Apart from Marvel movies, Chris Evans starred in several big-budget movies, including Gifted, The Red Sea Diving Resort, and Knives Out.