Chris Evans was last seen helming the role of Steve Rogers aka Captain America in Marvel's Avengers: Endgame. There are rumours that we might get to see Evans in future Marvel Cinematic Universe as Old Man Steve.

Chris Evans portrayed the role of Captain America for over a decade. Other than the Avengers movies, he got his own solo trilogy beginning with Captain America: The First Avengers. He portrayed Steve Rogers for the last time in Endgame movie where we saw him going back in time and doing what Tony Stark always told him to do — make a life for himself.

When Steve Rogers went back in time, he placed all the Infinity Stones at their exact timeline but chose to spend his entire life with Agent Carter — his true love interest, before returning back to the remaining Avengers.

In the final scenes of Avengers: Endgame, we Steve Rogers passed on his iconic shelf to Sam Wilson, who is now all set to take up the mantle in the Disney Plus' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Fans were previously speculating that Chris Evans will return as Old Man Steve in some of the future Marvel movies but as per a report by WeGotThisCovered, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 1, we will see how Sam Wilson actually struggles with everything and is questioned at every corner. He will find nobody who can understand and support him.

To clear his head and to find answers, Wilson might go to his dear old friend and mentor for some advice and this is how we are going to see Chris Evans back as Steve Rogers aka the real Captain America.

Chris Evans on returning as Captain America:

Even though there are several reports that suggest that Chris Evans might return back in Marvel Cinematic Universe in some capacity, Chris Evans himself has other thoughts for it.

Back in November 2019, during a conversation with his co-star Scarlett Johansson for Variety's Actor on Actors issue, Chris Evans went on to explain why he will not be reprising his role ever.

"There are other things that I'm working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you're going to revisit it, it can't be a cash grab. It can't be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together."

Even though chances of him and Robert Downey Jr. ever returning to Marvel world are pretty slim, fans would always root for both of them and hope to see them in some capacity in future Marvel projects, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 1 that is set to premiere on Disney Plus in August 2020.