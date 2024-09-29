Road rage: Checking rash driver costs Delhi Constable his life after being hit, dragged

In the Nangloi area of Delhi, a speeding car hit a 30-year-old police Constable and dragged him for around 10 metres, leading to his death.

The police reported that Constable Sandeep's death was a result of road rage. The Constable had asked the car driver to drive properly, which angered the driver. In retaliation, the driver hit Sandeep's bike and dragged him, causing fatal injuries.

On Saturday night, Constable Sandeep was on duty in civil clothes, responding to a theft call.

He was on his bike going from Nangloi Police Station towards Railway Road. During this time, he noticed a car being driven recklessly and at a very high speed.

He advised the driver to drive carefully and then moved ahead. A short while later, the same car, speeding from behind, struck Sandeep's bike, causing him to be dragged for about 10 metres.

In the process, the car also collided with another vehicle.

Severely injured, Sandeep was rushed to Sonia Hospital nearby. Due to his critical condition, he was later shifted to Balaji Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

During the investigation, the police checked several CCTV footage. It was found that Sandeep had taken a left turn from the main road when the car driver increased speed and hit his bike.

The collision caused the bike to get stuck under the car, and Sandeep was dragged for 10 metres. He suffered severe head injuries. There were two people in the car, and the police are currently searching for them as they are absconding.

Earlier, another hit-and-run case was registered in Delhi on September 25. In the Ghazipur area of East Delhi, near the Murga Mandi, when a lawyer was killed by an unidentified vehicle.

The 45-year-old lawyer, Mithilesh Chaubey, was returning home on his bike around 11 P.M. when a vehicle hit him.

After falling onto the road, the vehicle ran him over, killing him on the spot. The driver and vehicle are yet to be identified, and the police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

The lawyer lived in a rented house in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, GD Colony.

