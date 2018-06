Twelve people died and six others were seriously injured in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Thursday.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning as a jeep carrying members of a family to a funeral collided with a sand-carrying truck on Ambah road. Of the 12 dead, seven were women.

Six others are currently being treated at a nearby hospital. Police are unclear what the cause of the accident was and are investigating the matter.

[With inputs from ANI]