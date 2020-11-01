With the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked the film industry worldwide, most of the English series, which would usually release in October have now set their release dates in January. Recently, the team Riverdale announced from their social media handle, that they will be back with a fresh new season on January 20.

Riverdale is based on the characters from the popular Archie comics; Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Archie. However, the series is dark and is far from being the fun-light-hearted comics, it was originally graphically thought to be. Riverdale is one of the series which has grabbed the attention of the younger audiences, along with a few adults.

The series is set in the dark town of Riverdale; while everything looks pretty on the outside, there is a dark side to this town only the old families are aware of. Betty, an apprentice journalist, and Jughead a newbie writer solve crimes some of which date back to an untold history that was never written in pages of the journals. Veronica, who hails from New York, finds herself immersed in the mystery of this town and falls in love with Archie.

The series also follows a complex love triangle between Betty, Archie and Veronica each of whom shares a warm, cordial relationship while also falling in love with the same person. Almost every series has a musical episode, which doesn't reveal much about the ongoing mystery in the respective season, but it's done to explore creativity with a touch of music.

Riverdale has become widely popular on Netflix worldwide.