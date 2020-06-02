Cole Sprouse has gotten in on the Black Lives Matter protest wagon. The actor has reportedly revealed that he was arrested while peacefully protesting racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.

The Riverdale actor was reportedly detained while participating in Sunday's protest in Santa Monica. The Riverdale star took to Instagram to share his experience. He wrote that a group of peaceful protesters, including himself, were arrested in Santa Monica. He then pre-empted any attempt to make the story anout him and underlined the issue in question: Black Lives Matter.

However, Cole went on to make very ignorant and misinformed proclamations by saying that looting was also a legitimate form of protest. We don't know how Cole justifies the looting of innocent businesses and destroying the livelihoods of innocent people as a legitimate form of protest.

'I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested." He said.

He added that when many did turn to leave, they found another line of police officers blocking their route, at which point, they started zip tying them. Cole went on to highlight that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of his detainment were nothing in comparison to others within the movement.

However, the Santa Monica Jail administrator has no record of Sprouse's May 31st arrest, it confirmed to The Sun. The administrator added it was likely the actor was taken in, and not fingerprinted or booked.