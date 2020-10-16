Actor Skeet Ulrich filmed his final day of Riverdale on Thursday and officially parted ways with the CW television drama, which became a popular content on Netflix. "Goodbye Riverdale...thank you for introducing me to some lifelong friendships and so many beautiful souls.

Today is my last day on set but the experience will never leave my heart," the Scream actor, 50, wrote via Instagram, posting a photo of himself on set. "Thank you to all of you for the love and support," he wrote in his Instagram post.

Earlier in February, the actor who plays Jughead Jones' father, Serpent King, Riverdale cop had announced that the fourth season would be his last. The shooting had wrapped in March but various hindrances occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shooting restored in September again and three new episodes were included.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the friendships I've made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis. I'm proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I've decided that it's time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities," Jones had said earlier in his statement to the media.

"I may be leaving Riverdale but my experience over the last four years will never leave my heart. A very special thanks to @writerras for giving me this opportunity," Ulrich shared in another post on Instagram. He had answered fan questions on Instagram and detailed a bit more of why he chose to exit the television show, based on Archie comic characters.

Another member of the show, Marison Nichols who plays the role of Hermione Lodge, also chose to exit from Riverdale, however, she will appear in the first three episodes of the new season.

The television series is all set to return to the CW in January. There will be a seven-year time jump. The series is also a popular content on Netflix.