Vanessa Morgan is famous for playing the character of Toni Topaz on the CW's famous teen drama based on Archie Comics, Riverdale. The actress who recently voiced her concern about black actors received a lot of support on social media which led to the makers to apologize to her.

Vanessa had earlier posted her inhibitions on her official Twitter account. Her statement read, "Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people. Tired of us also being used as sidekick non-dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show."

'I'm the only black series regular but also paid the least'

Although the 28-year-old actress did not mention Riverdale initially, she did make a clear connection to it in her comments. Responding to a comment she revealed the pay parity that exists in the industry, "Lmao too bad I'm the only black series regular but also paid the least girl I could go on for days."

The show's executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa issued a statement in response to Vanessa's post. He agreed with the actress and said, "We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She's right." He also apologised, "We're sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her."

"We will do better to honour her and the character she plays."

He further added, "As well as all of our actors and characters of colour. CHANGE is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it."

Vanessa also stated, "My role on Riverdale has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends. They don't write the show. So no need to attack them, they don't call the shots & I know they have my back."

The actress has confirmed that she "will no longer take roles that don't properly represent" her community.