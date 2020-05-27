Three years of an on and off relationship has finally come to an end as Riverdale's beloved cast members Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have called it quits and parted ways for good this time.

The couple who dated for three years reportedly broke up before the lockdown and have been quarantining separately. Page Six reported that as per a source, "Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends."

The couple's split was also confirmed by a fellow cast member, Skeet Ulrich and girlfriend, Megan Blake Irwin. In an Instagram live, Ulrich and Irwin were asked, "Do you think that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are a cute couple?"

To this Ulrich responded, "I think they were a very cute couple." Irwin further added, "They were a very cute couple. They're both beautiful people."

The emphasis on the word, 'were' has made it clear that the two are now broken up. This is not the first time that rumours of their spilt have taken over the internet. Back in 2019, during a W Magazine shoot, Lili had addressed similar rumours saying, "Don't believe everything you read on the internet, kids. And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. 'Reliable sources' can kiss my ass."

Neither of them has replied to these rumours yet. However, earlier this year, Sprouse was accused of cheating on Lili with model Kaia Gerber. He had also responded to these accusations saying, "When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle."