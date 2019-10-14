It looks like "Bughead" is back. Reportedly, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart proved they were very much back on as the couple was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner in Echo Park, Los Angeles.

The pair had reportedly gone through a brief 'split' back in July. However, Cole and Lili were seen getting cosy and packing on the PDA outside the restaurant, with Cole embracing his lady love while leaving the restaurant.

Lili rocked a white zip up hoodie and wore a matching tank top underneath for the casual date.

She teamed the look with a pair of mid-wash mom jeans and chunky black boots.

And while the Riverdale star dressed casually, her hair and makeup was all done up - following her appearance at the Tiffany & Co event in Hollywood earlier in the evening.

Lili's hair featured a high voluminous crown before being styled out into a braid.

Her makeup was kept dewy with a sweep of blush and a bold cat-eye.

Cole rocked a similar ensemble featuring a tan colored jacket over the top of his white T-shirt and jeans.

Lili confirmed that they were back on in September when she called Cole her 'boyfriend' during an interview with Covetur. Speaking about Halloween, she said she was planning on doing a matching ensemble with the fellow Riverdale star.

'I think I'm leaning in towards a character for Halloween,' she said. We have to say, Lili and Cole could just dress up as their Riverdale characters every Halloween and no one would complain.

'I think I'm going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don't want to spoil it if it's not going to happen, but it's a TV duo,' she added.

Fans were disappointed to hear that Lili and Cole had split, Betty and Jughead are a fan-favourite couple on Riverdale. And now fans can rejoice as the two seem to be back together again.