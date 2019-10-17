Rita Ora is turning up the heat yet again. The Black Widow hitmaker posted a series of snaps on her social media, which show her modeling a slew of skimpy bikinis.

Reportedly, Rita Ora decided to share a collection of sultry throwback snaps to her Instagram from her idyllic getaway to Amanzoe hotel in Kranidi, Greece. In one pic, Rita could be seen showing off her washboard abs in a deep terracotta coloured bikini as she walked out of a swimming pool.

While in another one, the singer leaves little to the imagination in a tiny black top and matching string bottoms as she playfully posed on an inflatable lilo. The "Fifty Shades of Grey" star flaunted her envious figure for all to see.

Rita reportedly revealed that she decided to share the snaps during a 16 hour flight from Dubai to Los Angeles.

She penned: 'Why I haven't posted these from this summer I'll never know! I'm on a 16 hour flight from Dubai to La and I've gone through my photos and thought I have to share how beautiful Aman Zoe in Greece is.

'I had the best time and I am so blessed to have people around me that are so pure and kind. Nothing better then a do nothing holiday....'

'Well not entirely true I had to stop by Berlin to perform at Lollapalooza but went straight back to this heavenly villa. Thank you all at @aman for always looking after me! Swipe for some fun memories and dumb videos lol.'

Rita Ora has about 15.1 million fans on Instagram. And we have to say that with pics like these, she is bound to get a lot more followers. You can check out the pics here: