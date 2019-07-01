Rita Ora sure knows how to turn up the heat. The singer took to Instagram to show off her envious figure. The "Detective Pikachu" star posted a pic of herself in an animated pink and yellow bikini.

It can be seen in the picture that the "Only Want You" hitmaker chose to go make-up free for the snap, which she captioned as: 'love this', while her blonde tresses were left unkempt. She accessorized her look with layers of delicate gold necklaces and bangles to her glam look. Reportedly Rita is set to headline Amazon's Prime Day Party on July 10 in London. The star is set to perform tracks from her new album Phoenix, including hits Your Song and Anywhere.

Ora will reportedly be supported by R&B and soul singer Ray BLK, who catapulted to fame after winning BBC's Sound of 2017 prize, at the intimate event. Rita commented: 'I can't wait to headline the Prime Day Party in London and get the celebrations started for Prime Day 2019 in the UK. Prime members have a chance to win tickets, so get entering now, and I hope to see you there!'

Rita Ora sure seems to be keeping busy, but she does find the to squeeze in some fun. Rita Ora has been trying to expand her resume by breaking into the acting scene, and it looks like she is gaining some traction in the field. But she still seems to be committed to her singing career as well. Reported;ly, Rita's last performance was during Sunday's Soccer Aid at the Stamford Bridge football ground, where the star delighted a crowd of 40,000 with a rendition of her new single Ritual. She wrote: 'I'm very sad to have to let all those attending the Solstice in Iceland know that I'm not going to be able to headline as planned."

She added that she has been struggling with a re-occurring chest infection and had been advised by her Doctors to take some time to recover. But Rita looks quite healthy in her snap and we hope she is recovering. We wish her well. You can check out the pic here: