Rita Ora is at it again. The singer took to Instagram to show off some sultry lingerie. Reportedly she's been keeping busy since the release of her second studio album Phoenix in November, a whopping six years after she dropped her debut record Ora.

It is being reported that Rita Ora has added even more to her plate as she's launched a new campaign with Italian luxury footwear Giuseppe Zanotti. In promotional shots for the collaboration, the Hot Right Now hitmaker turned up the heat as she modelled an array of sizzling nude lingerie.

Apparently, the London songstress sent temperatures soaring in the shoot as she slipped into a pair of tiny denim shorts, paired with a racy balconette bra.

Reportedly the former X Factor presenter amped up the sex appeal in the make-up department as she enhanced her stunning features with a striking winged eyeliner look, nude lipgloss and heavy strokes of bronzer.

Meanwhile, Rita recently spoke to Grazia about her record label legal woes with Roc Nation, admitting the whole situation drove her 'crazy.'

Rita Ora is no stranger to risqué posts or controversy for that matter. Reportedly the singer signed to Roc Nation in 2008 but filed a lawsuit in 2015, stating that she had only been allowed to release one album, which she had done three years before. Roc Nation apparently countersued, before a settlement was reached in 2016 and she signed to Atlantic Records a month later.

Rita Ora is experiencing a lot of success in her career and we hope she keeps it going. You can check out the pics here: