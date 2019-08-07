Rita Ora sure knows how to set temperatures soaring. The singer posted picks from her getaway in Ibiza. The "Fifty Shades of Grey" star flaunted her envious figure for all to see.

Rita Ora was dressed in a skimpy black bikini that barely contained her assets. She looked like she was having fun during her vacation. She was posing on a yacht, and we have to say that she looks gorgeous. She accessorized her look with a generous layer of gold necklaces and added a quirky pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the blazing Spanish sun.

She captioned the snaps: 'I mean the gals are Gona hate that there in this but today was so relaxing and just pure bliss.'

In discussion with Virgin Media's Xposé, Rita explained she uses make-up and clothes to ensure she has a dramatic impact. She said:"I think that as a woman we naturally use sex appeal and I feel like that just comes out of our pores whether we see it or not. We are just that kind of creature.....I really rely on that, I really rely on being a woman. I make the most of my choices, and even of showing my sexuality because I find it so empowering."

She added that she looked at it like beauty and art. She went on to say that she envied girls that could go out and not wear any make-up and feel comfortable and sexy. She revealed that she likes making a dramatic impact, so she likes to put on make-up and to decide on how she wants to feel that day.

Rita Ora has about 15.1 million fans on Instagram. And we have to say that with pics like these, she is bound to get a lot more followers. You can check out the pics here: