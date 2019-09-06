Rita Ora opened up about her love life in a recent interview. Reportedly, Rita Ora has admitted that 'love isn't her main priority right now' as she wowed on the front cover of the October edition of Marie Claire.

The "Detective Pickachu" star also spoke about her surprise friendship with Prince Harry. During the candid interview, Rita, who recently dated actor ex Andrew Garfield following her split from beau Andrew Watt, admitted that she 'loves and falls really hard' in relationships.

She told the magazine: 'People love to know about my personal life, and I've sort of accepted that. But what I've learned about love is that it's not my main priority right now. I don't think it has been for a while.....'I don't know, I love hard and fall really hard, all the time. And my fans always say to me on Twitter, "Try not to fall hard this time! Try to take it easy!" And I just laugh because they're always right.'

We have to say, that is a very sweet confession. Besides, she has her fans to fall back on. Speaking about her relationship with Prince Harry, the singer said that every time they see each other, she's always surprised about how much he remembers about the conversations they've had. Rita went on to say that he is funny and he listens.

Reportedly, Rita also opened up about her friend Cara Delvingne and how they have been going to the same acting coach in Los Angeles. And those lessons seem to be paying off for Cara, as she seems to be doing a great job in her new show "Carnival Row."