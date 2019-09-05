Now, it is no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to have a normal life.

In fact, the Royal couple wants this so much for their child that they even denied him a Royal title. Baby Archie is seventh in line to the British throne, Prince Harry's son is distinctly lacking in a royal title. Read on to find out why.

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are thought to have made the decision to not give their baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, a royal title. It is a decision which has also been made previously by members of the Royal Family, and is thought to have been made to give baby Archie Harrison as normal a life as possible. Reportedly, Baby Archie Harrison is not currently styled as His Royal Highness (HRH). Nor did the couple choose to give him any titles which could be passed down to him from his father.

It is known that during the First World War, King George V issued a Letters Patent in 1917, which limited titles within the Royal Family.

The patent detailed: "The children of any Sovereign of these Realms and the children of the sons of any such Sovereign and the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales shall have and at all times hold and enjoy the style title or attribute of Royal Highness with their titular dignity of Prince or Princess." If one were to mind this Letters Patent, only Prince George would be entitled to be named His Royal Highness (HRH) and to be a prince, but his siblings would receive the titles of Lord or Lady.

The line of succession and hierarchy in the Royal Family is taken very seriously. For now, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might have their way, but things could change down the line. Especially if the Queen has anything to say about it.

However, the Queen has since signed a different Letters Patent, allowing all of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children to be styled Prince or Princess. However, the allocation of royal titles is decided by the Queen, and this could be subject to change.

Meghan Markle has made it clear that she isn't bothered about titles or Royal traditions in general. So, the fact that her son, may not be called His Royal Highness doesn't seem to bother her much.