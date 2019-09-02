Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle recently spoke up about meeting his grandson, baby Archie. Meghan Markle's relationship with her family has been strained to say the least.

And now it looks like he is trying to make an earnest effort to try and connect with Meghan again. Or at least that's what it looks like.

Reportedly, Mr. Markle has given only a handful of interviews and released brief statements to celebrate Meghan's pregnancy and Archie's birth, he says he is subjected to a 'daily barrage' of untrue stories about him.

Thomas Markle has caused a lot of embarrassment for the Royal Family over the course of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship. Add to that her sister Samantha using Meghan's fame to make a name for herself is deplorable. After all that she has been through with her family, Meghan finally cut ties with them, or as much as she could. They are still her family, a fact Samantha brings up every chance she gets to promote her books or anything else that would benefit her.

However, Mr. Markle spoke out because he feels he is being unfairly vilified and cut out of his grandson's life. 'I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it and put it on my wall beside the one of Meghan. Isn't that what any grandfather would want? I'd love to know if he's got the famous Markle nose.'

The request may be reasonable, but Meghan should not be faulted for treading carefully when her family is concerned.

It was Meghan's 38th birthday last month. 'I sent her a card via her financial adviser in LA but received no acknowledgment,' he says. 'I have no idea if she got it,' he added.

Well, we hope Meghan and the rest of the Markle family are able to put aside their differences and come together. We think Meghan would like that, if it was a genuine gesture and not a way to come into the limelight.