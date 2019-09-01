Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced a lot of criticism for travelling by private jets on multiple occasions after preaching about the state of the environment.

But now, it looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry knew that they would come under fire but went ahead flew private anyway. If true, that shows a remarkable arrogance. And now, even after being called out for their hypocrisy there are those who defend the Royal couple. Elton John being one of them.

Elana Fishman, Page Six Style Editor, added: "Have they learnt nothing...here's the thing this was a flight that was provided by Elton and his husband.....Elton actually did say they ensured the flight was carbon neutral. Call me crazy, but in Elton John, I trust."

We have to say that the excuses sound like damage control, which is even more insulting. Instead of owning up to their actions and trying to do better, they are trying to hide behind excuses and friends. This situation seems similar to the Frogmore neighbor snafu, when the Royal couple faced criticism for allegedly handing out a list of rules to their neighbours. Rules that needed to be followed while living in the vicinity of the Royal couple. Meghan and Harry distanced themselves from the debacle.

But it seems obvious who was at fault here. Especially since Meghan Markle has made quite a show of protecting her privacy. Which apparently is the reason Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to travel privately. Privacy. Meghan Markle may need to tone down her need for privacy, or find better ways to protect. She is a public figure after all. She can't be seen as someone hypocritical. We have to say though, Meghan and Harry need to do better as members of the Royal Family. You can check out the video here: