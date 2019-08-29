Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in a spectacular ceremony last year. And even after almost a year in, she still seems to be having a tough go of it.

According to an expert, Meghan already feels "restricted by conventional royal life." It is known that Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in a lavish ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May of last year. But ever since then Meghan has had trouble navigating Royal life, she has frequently broken Royal traditions and protocols much to the annoyance of Royal Family members and even the Royal staff.

Meghan Markle has always been fiercely independent. She has not shied away from that fact. She likes things her way. The Duchess of Sussex has gone to great lengths to protect her privacy, at first keeping the birth of baby Archie from the press and the public, then making a fuss at Wimbledon and then giving her neighbours at Frogmore absurd rules to follow, which the Royal couple denied, but one cannot ignore the pattern of behaviour.

And now, a royal expert has revealed that the couple probably made the choice to fly private because of their obsession with privacy.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: "They are pilloried for taking private jets on holiday when in reality they had little choice given their obsession, rightly, with privacy."

He also added the couple "feel restricted by conventional royal life," just like Harry's late mother Princess Diana did.

We have to say, that their excuse makes it much worse. It just makes them look arrogant. The fact that they think they can't travel commercial just because they are Meghan and Harry is just ridiculous. Something, Prince William and Kate Middleton proved to be rubbish when they travelled commercial themselves without much incident. You can check out the video here: