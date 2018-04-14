Coachella 2018 has officially begun. Celebrities are thronging to the valley to participate in the annual music fest and watch Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Eminem this year. One among the many celebrities who has made her way to the fest is Rita Ora.

The singer recently shared a couple of pictures of her first Coachella outfit this year. The diva is dressed in an unusual black attire which helps her flaunt her plump derriere.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old first shared frontal and back pictures wherein she is sporting a tank top, a crop cape and matched it with a black pair of cut pants that revealed booty.

Rita Chelita ? A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Apr 13, 2018 at 7:52pm PDT

Coachella Main Stage. 8.45. A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Apr 13, 2018 at 7:51pm PDT

Letting her curled up blonde locks fall of her shoulder, Rita posed with a pout for the camera. The songstress opted for minimal makeup sans the red bold lip color and sported a lot of minimalistic bling.

Rita matched her outfit with a slew of necklaces, opted to add on a pair of hula hoop earrings and slip into numerous rings for the musical night.

Hours before she revealed her outfit, Rita shared a picture standing in front of a private plane accompanied by her friends. She informed fans that she was headed to the valley and will be spotted at Coachella this year.

Windy chella I’m coming! A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Apr 13, 2018 at 3:41pm PDT

Apart from her, Justin Bieber was also spotted at the event. The Canadian singer, dressed in a floral printed outfit, was seen enjoying the performance put up by internet sensation Mason Ramsey, aka The Walmart Yodeling Boy.

Other performances this year include the pregnant Cardi B, SZA, Tyler the Creator, Migos, King Krule, Vince Staples, St. Vincent, HAIM, Fleet Foxes, David Byrne, Flatbush Zombie, and more.

Coachella 2018 takes place from April 13 to April 15 and April 20 to April 22 this year. New mommy Kylie Jenner, her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and many more are expected to attend the event this year.