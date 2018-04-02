Coachella 2018 will be huge for the sole reason that Beyoncé will be performing this year. After she was forced to back out due to her pregnancy, Queen Bey has confirmed she is headlining the event this year and boy, she is making sure attendees have a memorable Coachella experience.

A few days after the Single Ladies hitmaker revealed that she is getting into the Coachella spirit and preparing for the musical event, TMZ sheds more light on her preparation for the annual fest.

The site reports that the singer is currently spending long hours in the studio and she wants no one, absolutely no one to know what her Coachella plans are.

Sources close to Beyoncé reveal that she is spending almost 11 hours in a studio in LA perfecting her Coachella performance. A high-profile studio is booked solely for her and her dancers, choreographers, technicians and other members of her crew, the insider reveals.

That's not all! If you even try lurking around the studio with your cameras, you are bound to bump into one of the seven guards who is making sure you don't get a glimpse of what she's up to. Yes, the mother of three has assigned seven guards who are patrolling the studio inside and out making sure that no can snap a picture or record anything from the rehearsals.

Talk about maintaining secrecy! The building will not entertain any unwanted guests or play host to any recordings during the course of the practice, the site reports.

The tipster also added, "Bey began planning for this gig as far back as last year," back when she was slated to headline Coachella 2017 before her pregnancy with twins came her way. Now that she's has the opportunity to put up an epic show, Beyoncé is not leaving any stone unturned.

Coachella 2018 takes place on April 13 to 15 and April 20 to 22. Eminem and The Weeknd will join the Lemonade hitmaker as the headliners of the music festival this year. Cardi B, SZA, David Byrne, St. Vincent, Vince Staples, War on Drugs, Kygo and more are part of the lineup this year.