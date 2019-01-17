The Indian cricket team is currently in Australia playing the three-match ODI series which is level at 1-1 heading into the decider in Melbourne on January 18. Pant was dropped from the team following a disappointing series against the Windies at home but is still believed to be in the radar for the 2019 World Cup squad.

With Delhi being knocked out of the Ranji Trophy, Pant is currently enjoying his holiday with "loved" ones and the left-hand batsman has not been shy of posting about his whereabouts on social media. Pant's most recent photo on Instagram is with a girl named Isha Negi and he proclaims that he wants to make her happy because she makes him very happy.

Isha, on her behalf, also posted the same picture, tagged Pant and captioned it, "My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life."

Pant was largely regarded as a limited-overs specialist when he burst onto the scene as an attacking batsman but since his debut for India, has made a name for himself in Test cricket. His exploits behind and in front of the stumps in Australia during the Test series had become international news.

The 21-year-old got himself a bit of a cult following for his vocal prowess forcing broadcasters to stop commentary and listen to the stump microphone several times. Pant's exchanges with Aussie Test skipper Tim Paine gained worldwide traction when the latter asked the Indian to babysit his kids during the ODI series, instead of going back to India. Pant even got a song after him.

Even Rohit Sharma joined the babysitting train when he left for Australia to play the ODI series. The 31-year-old asked Pant to help his wife Ritika Sajdeh to look after their newborn baby daughter Samaira.

But Pant is making the most of his vacation spending time at home with friends and family.