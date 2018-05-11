The third season of Rick and Morty ended last year, and since then fans have been pouring messages in the creators' inboxes with the questions about the return of popular Adult Swim anime show.

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland took to social media to share the exciting news with the fans that it has received a renewal of 70 more episodes.

Roiland wrote on Instagram: "So tired of living in Harmon's shower. Now I can finally move back to my own place and we can finally get back to work."

The popular animated sci-fi show debuted on Adult Swim in 2013 and became a massive hit within a very little time. While there was just year's gap between the first and second seasons, season 3 arrived after a long gap of two years. The first episode of season 3 released a month before the actual release of the entire third season.

And, at the end of season 3, a character from the anime show teased about the air date of season 4, as saying that they will "see ya in season 4 in, like, a really long time."

Taking to Instagram, Roiland also shared two sketches of the comic strip. In one sketch, Rick tells his grandson Morty, "It's official Morty. 70 more adventures Morty. You and Me. 70 more Morty.

In response, Morty says, "Aw geez."

Speaking of the season 4 air date, Ryan Ridley, a writer on Rick and Morty, previously told the Detroit Cast, "As far as I know no one's working on the show and I'm certainly not, so I don't know what's going on. I haven't heard anything. And yeah, they really take their time. I never understood why everybody — all parties, Dan [Harmon], Justin [Roiland], and Adult Swim — didn't get their sh*t together and make the show fast. I just don't get it. It doesn't make any sense to me. I'm sure they all have their reasons."

He further added, "I highly doubt there won't be [a season four], I'm just shocked that it's taking — we got done writing season 3 in November of [2016] and here we are 11 months later. And then I know how long the show takes to write, let alone animate, so it's just like, I'd be surprised if there was a fourth season on the air any sooner than 2019 — in late 2019."