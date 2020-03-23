Not parents, or society but the coronavirus has now urged us all to remain in isolation to avoid coming in contamination with the deadly virus. In times of a lockdown when meeting near and dear ones have become a distant reality, actress Richa Chadha and actor Ali Fazal are giving company to each other through video call services.

In their recent Instagram story both Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were seen bantering with each other, much like those married couples. Their mannerism, their conversations are so relatable that at one point it will have you in splits. Evidently missing each other, the video has Ali lying on his couch and Richa on hers as they discuss the information around Covid 19 that has struck the world.

"I hate cooking but I am doing it three times a day," says Richa. The compulsory question occurs when Ali asks her, "Are you washing your hands?"

'Mere paas Vitamins D-3, B-12 hai, tumhare paas kya hai'

They asked each other if they are taking their vitamin supplements. "Mere paas Vitamins D-3, B-12 hai, tumhare paas kya hai," Richa asked in her Amitabh Bachchan style, taken from the film Deewar.

While there wasn't any astonishing information which dropped a new kind of gossip, the couple in their video-based messages only gave a glimpse of how to keep in touch with your loved ones constantly especially in an era where an unexpected pandemic has kept the whole world alert.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were expected to get married next month, however, the two of them had to call off their wedding due to the Covid 19 outbreak. But instead of moping around about it, the two are high spirits, checking on family and friends and giving each other company.

Their conversation is adorable and gave their fans a peek into their effortless chemistry. Like Richa had once said quoting Javed Akhtar - "Dosti itni gehri hai ki shaadi bhi Kuch nahi bigaad payegi hamara."