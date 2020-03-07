There are plenty of actors who have turned producers in the past couple of years, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan to name a recent few. Meanwhile, the actresses are not far behind, in the game of actor-turned-producers, various actresses too have started their own production houses to enjoy more artistic diversity and bring in more talent to the industry.

With various hits and successes, these actresses too are making their presence felt in the film industry. While many of them have been successful in their attempts, others are still not far behind in the game.

Kangana Ranaut

This is Kangana’s studio in Pali Hill prime location in Mumbai, she saw this dream 10 years ago and today we also saw it, if people can achieve everything with honesty and truth why do people do choti moti bundlebaazi and act so dishonest.. pic.twitter.com/GnVMyHtx98 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 15, 2020

Almost after the time famous nepotism debate that shook the entire industry, Kangana Ranaut had announced that she will open her own production house, Manikarnika Films. Her brother Akshit looks after the legal and financial department, while her sister is her personal manager. Since she has been vociferous about the practice of nepotism in Bollywood, a lot of pressure is on her to bring in new talents in the industry.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra opened her own production house Purple Pebbles Pictures along with her mother Madhu Chopra. Initially, she was mainly producing regional based content in India. Her first film under this production house, Ventilator had won three National Awards in 2016. In 2019, the Marath film, Paani too had gained immense popularity.

Richa Chadha

In 2018 actress Richa Chadha had launched her own production house. She turned producer for the Punjabi short film Khoon Aali Chithi. The film was based on the 1980s-90s Khalistan movement in Punjab, which ruined the normal lives during the time of insurgencies in the Punjab region.

Anushka Sharma

A lot of controversies followed when Anushka Sharma started her own production venture. Many believed her cricketer husband Virat Kohli had a role to play in this venture. Anushka Sharma started her own production house Cleanslate films along with her brother Karnesh Sharma. She has produced films such as Pari, Phillauri. She is presently more involved in making web-based content.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone turned producer for her film Chhappak, which was based on acid attack survivor. 2020 began with a lot of controversies for Deepika Padukone when she visited the JNU campus after the infamous violence. During the launch of the film Chhappak a reporter had also questioned if her actor husband Ranveer Singh also had a contribution as a producer. Chhappak was one of her first ventures as a producer, we expect more content from her in the coming years.