The coronavirus pandemic has grappled not just the common people but even the celebrities. And the latest celebrity couple to get affected is Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. The couple was supposed to tie-the-knot in April but owing to the pandemic have postponed their wedding to later this year.

Their official statement said, "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected."

The couple was supposed to tie-the-knot in April and were quite excited about it. Richa had even invited her friend Frieda Pinto on social media. "Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted. The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it's a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated," their spokesperson had earlier said on their wedding.

Ali Fazal – Richa Chadha love story

Richa and Ali came closer on the sets of Fukrey and their romance went ahead during the shooting of the second part of the film. The two have been quite open about their relationship and don't hide it from social media. "We are waiting and chilling, and we are in a happy space. Our relationship is a great creative partnership. No one that sees us together feels like it's a mismatch. We don't have time. If we were to talk about marriage, it will be like... I don't have dates in March, May is too hot, we are shooting a film in June, it rains too much in July... It will become like a line production job," Richa had told Bombay Times.

While Richa Chadha's net worth is said to be approximately 1 million dollars, Ali Fazal's net worth is approximately 3 million dollars.