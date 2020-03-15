Coronavirus stays in the air for 30 min Close
Coronavirus stays in the air for 30 min

The scare of coronavirus has stalled the daily life of people all over the world. Theatres are shut, malls are closed, empty roads and zero social gatherings. The government is taking all the precautionary measures to curb the increasing number of people getting affected by the virus.

Those who have not yet tested positive have been wearing masks and ensuring personal hygiene to be protected from being diagnosed, some suspects of the virus have been making headlines for running away from the hospitals before tests leading to a commotion in the states.

Ekta kapoor and Richa Chadha

Seeing and hearing the current situation comedian Aditi Mittal took to Twitter to claim that people running away from hospitals and medical authorities was the 'best indicator' of the 'relationship and trust' that the average Indian citizen had with the states and Central government. Soon her statement went like wildfire and in no time actor Richa Chadha and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor exchanged some important words about the coronavirus outbreak in India.

Agreeing to Aditi Mittal's words Richa Chadha posted on twitter that no one 'condoned' such behavior.

Soon, Ekta Kapoor joined the debate and put forth her stance by disagreeing over Richa and Aditi's statement adding that it was not the time to 'politicize a pandemic'. The producer added that it was less to do about the authorities and more about 'irresponsibility.'  She even said that patients won't run away if they were rewarded for staying.

Moving further, Richa responded to Ekta that saying, she 'can't possibly politicize' it since states are ruled by different parties and almost every state has reported cases.

 Richa then agreed with Ekta that the patients were 'irresponsible' but asserted that she was not 'making it up' that it was due to a 'general mistrust of authorities.'

Moving on, Ekta respected Richa's point of view and stated that fear and panic were responsible for it and that one shouldn't buy it.

Richa shared another video where authorities at a hospital were playing with Holi, to convey her point. She added people don't choose government hospitals often, and that this pandemic was also an opportunity to focus on healthcare.

However, Twitteria is having a gala time supporting either Ekta or Richa in the ongoing Twitter debate.

With the lockdown in several states, netzines are left with Twitter as a medium for entertainment!

 

 