The scare of coronavirus has stalled the daily life of people all over the world. Theatres are shut, malls are closed, empty roads and zero social gatherings. The government is taking all the precautionary measures to curb the increasing number of people getting affected by the virus.

Those who have not yet tested positive have been wearing masks and ensuring personal hygiene to be protected from being diagnosed, some suspects of the virus have been making headlines for running away from the hospitals before tests leading to a commotion in the states.

Seeing and hearing the current situation comedian Aditi Mittal took to Twitter to claim that people running away from hospitals and medical authorities was the 'best indicator' of the 'relationship and trust' that the average Indian citizen had with the states and Central government. Soon her statement went like wildfire and in no time actor Richa Chadha and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor exchanged some important words about the coronavirus outbreak in India.

All these people running away from hospitals and medical authorities in India when they have symptoms of #Covid19 is the best indicator of the relationship and trust that the average Indian citizen has with the state and government. — aditi mittal (@awryaditi) March 15, 2020

Agreeing to Aditi Mittal's words Richa Chadha posted on twitter that no one 'condoned' such behavior.

Though no one condones this behaviour. https://t.co/lxY0EkjF5e — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 15, 2020

Soon, Ekta Kapoor joined the debate and put forth her stance by disagreeing over Richa and Aditi's statement adding that it was not the time to 'politicize a pandemic'. The producer added that it was less to do about the authorities and more about 'irresponsibility.' She even said that patients won't run away if they were rewarded for staying.

I don’t agree! It’s not d time to politisize a pandemic !ths has less to do with d authorities that are risking their own lives ...n more to do with irresponsibility!wanna see if they would run if they were getting a reward!! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 15, 2020

Moving further, Richa responded to Ekta that saying, she 'can't possibly politicize' it since states are ruled by different parties and almost every state has reported cases.

Can’t possibly politicise this Ekta, cuz the political parties in each state are different, and people have been infected pan-India. Those who ran away, evaded quarantine are irresponsible, but if you ask them why, it’s a general mistrust of authorities. Not making this up. https://t.co/NbzhuqdJvp — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 15, 2020

Richa then agreed with Ekta that the patients were 'irresponsible' but asserted that she was not 'making it up' that it was due to a 'general mistrust of authorities.'

Moving on, Ekta respected Richa's point of view and stated that fear and panic were responsible for it and that one shouldn't buy it.

Fear n panic understood it’s still irresponsible! N no excuse is justified ! Ppl r scared n will blame fear on anything n anyone ! We shud b mature enough not to buy it ! Anyways respect ur point of view tho:) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 15, 2020

Richa shared another video where authorities at a hospital were playing with Holi, to convey her point. She added people don't choose government hospitals often, and that this pandemic was also an opportunity to focus on healthcare.

This is why its hard for the common man to trust “authorities”. ? we’re all in this together @ektarkapoor ... it’s the same as ppl not choosing fgovernment hospitals unless they HAVE to. This pandemic can also be an opportunity for us to focus on our healthcare infrastructure. https://t.co/Us6Wh9BaZj — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 15, 2020

However, Twitteria is having a gala time supporting either Ekta or Richa in the ongoing Twitter debate.

With the lockdown in several states, netzines are left with Twitter as a medium for entertainment!