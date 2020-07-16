Actress Rhea Chakraborty has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This comes a day after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a CBI probe into the case.

On Twitter, Rhea Chakraborty wrote, "I'm sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 .. [sic]"

The girlfriend of the late actor wants to know what promoted Sushant to take the extreme step. "Part 2.. I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir. [sic]" Rhea Chakraborty tweeted.

Fans, Celebs Pressing for CBI Probe

The fans of Sushant and a section of Bollywood celebrities have been pressing for a CBI investigation over his death. Notably, Shekhar Suman and Roopa Ganguly have been demanding the case should be handed over to the central agency.

On his personal capacity, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy appointed an advocate to see whether the case is fit for the CBI probe, last week. On Wednesday, he wrote a letter to the Prime Minister.

He wrote, "I've raised this subject because a young guy with a promising career and growing popularity suddenly dies by suicide. Depression could be common in the world of cinema, but why was he depressed? His popularity was growing and there seems no plausible reason for him to have any negative feelings... Jis tezi se isko band kar rahe the, isse mujhe pehle hi shaq aaya. Kya itni jaldi hui ki forensic jaanch proper nahi hui? Several Bollywood personalities have given statements and even the Mumbai Police has called it a case of suicide. Whether it is a case of abetment, which is a punishable offence, wasn't investigated either."

He claimed to have heard that a section of Bollywood has links with India's most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and ISI. The BJP leader added, "I have been hearing that a certain section in Bollywood that ostensibly has links with Dawood and ISI, doesn't let those who don't pander and adhere to them to rise and grow. Sushant apne hisaab se chalta tha. Uske contracts ke cancellation aur deri hone lagi. A lot of people on (the condition of) anonymity have told me that these very people have a role to play... So, we need to set a precedence to put an end to this.

I urge you... that you may consider advising the chief minister of Maharashtra directly or through the Governor to agree to a CBI inquiry. The Mumbai Police already has its hands full with coronavirus pandemic issues and maintaining law and order under the circumstances. Hence, this laborious duty of conducting this inquiry with public credibility is being strained. A CBI inquiry would be the only way to retain public confidence."

Swamy ended with a statement that Modi would agree for a CBI probe. He concluded, "In case he turns down the request or doesn't respond, tab ek-do halfte ke baad, main Supreme Court jaa kar keh sakta hoon ki maine chitthi bhi likhi thi, tab bhi koi jawaab nahi aaya, parantu aakrosh kuchh public mein hai isiliye Supreme Court ko aadesh dena chahiye kyunki unko adhikaar hai samvidhaan mein, aur isliye wohi hai sabse achha raasta."