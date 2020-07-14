Shekhar Suman has come down heavily on film fraternity for maintaining silence over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He has urged Bollywood to raise its voice.

The actor and TV host, who wants the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), tweeted, "Film parivar ke log chup hai maun hain, Ye jo nishabd baithe hain ye sab kaun hain, Sirf isliye ki jo chala gaya wo aapka saga nahin tha, Aapka apna bhai ya beta nahin tha, Sushant ke liye aage badhein aawaz uthayein, Yun dar ke na baithein usey nyay dilayein

(English translation: The film industry is silent. Who are these people who are silent? Simply because the one passed away was not one of your own, he was not your borhter or son... stepup and raise your voice for Sushant. Don't be scared and keep quiet, help him get justice). [sic]"

Conspiracy Theories

A section of people in Bollywood has been blaming nepotism and groupism for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. There are various conspiracy theories over his suicide doing rounds.

Netizens have been demanding a CBI probe over his suicide. Recently, BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy said that he had appointed an advocate to see whether the case is fit for the CBI investigation.

Coming back to Shekhar Suman, "On the morning of 14th july lets all light a diya,a candle and have a silent prayer on our lips for Sushant Singh Rajput who lit our lives with his presence n postivity in this world and shall remain in our hearts forever, [sic]" he wrote on Sunday.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June. He was considered as the next superstar of Bollywood. However, his death took the entire nation by a shock.