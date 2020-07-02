After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many celebrities including actor Shekhar Suman trained their gun at Bollywood's privilege club accusing them of nepotism and allegedly forcing such actors to contemplate suicide.

Sushant's family, on the other hand, have not made any allegations against the film fraternity and neither they have asked for a CBI inquiry to probe the actor's death. Many people alleged that Shekhar Suman and other celebrities used Sushant's death for their personal and political gain. It was also being said that Sushant's family was upset with Shekhar's act of using Sushant's name while making critical statements.

Responding to the allegations levelled against Shekhar Suman, the Dekh Bhai Dekh actor told Spotboye, "I don't believe that his family is upset and it's completely untrue. Somebody has just spread that. Because when you start with any such movement, there are people who try to stop it and here also the same has happened."

He further added, "When I had gone to meet Sushant's father in Patna, it was against my family's wish. They said if I want to take a stand and start something I could do it on social media due to the pandemic outside. But I decided to go and meet him personally and give my condolences- it was not because I wanted to discuss this movement and ask for support from them. But because I could understand how shattered that person must be who lost his son. I have seen my son in depression and I could feel that emotional connection. When I went there, I didn't even exchange much words. As all were dealing with their own pain. I sat there for 5-10 minutes and left."

Discussion on Sushant's death not for political gain

Shekhar Suman also clarified that in the recent press conference, while discussing about Sushant's suicide, they had clearly mentioned that it was a 'complete non-political meeting and being held just to support Sushant'.

Further clarifying the allegations of using Sushant's death for political gain, Shekhar said, "First of all it's very idiotic. If I have a political agenda, then what would have stopped me to go to any political party directly and ask for a ticket. Why would I have to take a via route. If I have any aspirations I am known enough and must have gone to the party directly. Why do I have to react to Sushant's death for it?"