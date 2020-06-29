Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shocked many. However, despite the police investigation into his death, fans are still demanding a CBI enquiry, taking the matter further. For the past few days, netizens have been making an online demand for an enquiry with little support from inside the industry.

Shekhar Suman announced on Sunday that he will be meeting with the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar demanding a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's case. He will also be meeting with the actor's father to pay his respects.

Shekhar Suman joins debate post Sushant's demise

A lot has been said about Sushant Singh Rajput's death. For many, it's become an insight into the negative side of Bollywood. Netizens have been raising a storm over the suicide, demanding justice for the actor. Much of the outrage has been directed towards bigwigs in Bollywood and what they stand for. The rest, towards demanding a CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Fans believe there are underlying factors to Sushant's death that's missing the authorities, which are going unnoticed. What urged a full-fledged investigation into his death was the lack of a suicide note and allegations against groupism in Bollywood. Shekhar Suman recently joined the debate a few days back and opened a forum to discuss Sushant's demise and the 'facts' surrounding his death.

He recently said he fears Sushant's death might have triggered Adhyayan, his son who also faced the harsh side of Bollywood and suffered from depression. The actor stood firmly on the side of the fans going so far to say that 'there's more than meets the eye' in the matter.

The actor has now revealed in a tweet that he will be going a step further and visit Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar to demand a CBI probe, "I'm going to my hometown Patna to meet Sushant's father and pay my respect to him and the CM Shri Nitish Kumar and all the admirers and fans of Sushant to press upon #CBIEnquiryForSushant #justiceforSushantforum."

On the other hand, the Mumbai Police who've been conducting the investigation into the matter has recorded 27 statements so far. The DCP Abhishek Trimukhe also warned fans from reading too much into the information circulating on social media. Further details and information regarding the death will be revealed soon, he assured.