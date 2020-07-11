After pushing for the CBI investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has targeted Bollywood's three leading actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. He has now questioned their silence over the young Bollywood actor's death while asking for an investigation into their assets in India and abroad.

Subramanian Swamy's Tweets

Subramanian Swamy wrote, "Are the three musketeers of Bollywood Salman Khan, Sharukh Khan and Aamir Khan silent on so called suicide of Sushant Rajput ? [sic]"

He then posted, "The assets created by these 3 Khan Musketeers in India and abroad especially in Dubai need to be investigated . Who gifted them bunglows and properties there and how they bought it and the cartelisation needs to be investigated by SIT of ED , IT and CBI. Are they above the law?. [sic]"

CBI Investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide

A day ago, the BJP leader expressed his interest in the CBI investigation over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He has claimed to have appointed a lawyer to see whether the case is fit for the CBI investigation. "I have asked Ishkaran to look into facts of Sushant Singh Rajput death case and see whether it's a fit Case for CBI investigation. Then accordingly to see justice is done. For Updates follow @ishkarnBHANDARI," the former union cabinet minister had tweeted and tagged activist-advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari.

He added, "Presently in the Sushant Rajput case, Ishkaran is looking to see if Sections 306 and/or 308 of India Penal Code read with Article 21 of the Constitution is applicable. That is, whether accepting the Police version of it being a suicide, was the Actor driven to it?, [sic]"

His stand has given strength to the call on handing over the case to the CBI. Netizens have been pushing for it by creating trending on Twitter using hash tags like #MahaGovtCBIForSSR, #cbiforsushant and #cbiforsonofbihar.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra police are investigating the case and have been recording the statements of celebrities who had links with Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died by suicide on 14 June at his residence.