Ever since Amitabh Bachchan shared the poster of Chehre, speculations on whether or not Rhea Chakbraorty will remain a part of the film has been making headlines. The fact that neither Rhea Chakraborty's name nor her face was there in the poster, left social media divided. While many called her supposed removal from the project injustice, many felt it was the need-fo-the-hour. And now, the producer of the film has spoken up.

Producer reacts

Producer of Chehre, Anand Pandit, was recently asked about whether or not Rhea remains a part of the film. To which, the producer gave a very twisted and unclear answer. A Mid-day report quoted him saying, "We did not react because we have decided not to talk about Rhea at this moment. We will answer questions regarding her at the right time. At this juncture, there is nothing more I can say."

Rumy Jafry, the director of the film, who also happens to be a close friend of Rhea and the late Sushant Singh Rajput, had said that Rhea was pinning on this one to make a comeback. However, he had said that Rhea is a tough girl and that she would fight whatever battle comes her way.

Rhea's morale crushed

Jaffery had earlier told Spotboye, "The year was distressing for everyone. But in Rhea's case the trauma was of another level altogether. We can't even imagine that a girl from a well-to-do middle class family has to spend a month in jail. That crushed her morale completely. She will get back to work early next year. I met Rhea recently. She was quiet and withdrawn and I can't blame her after what she has gone through. Once the dust settles I am sure Rhea has a lot to say."

The film will release on April 9 this year. The film has Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Krystle D'Souza.