Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail and released from Byculla prison on October 7. The Jalebi actor was released 28 days after she was arrested in a drugs syndicate case. Rhea was accused of running drugs syndicate involving beau Sushant Singh Rajput and brother Showik Chakraborty. She was also accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant Singh Rajput's family members. The actress had to endure not just media trial but also insensitive trolling.

Though it has been a while since she has been out, the incident has left Rhea in immense trauma. A Spotboye report quotes director Rumi Jaffery saying:

The year was distressing for everyone. But in Rhea's case the trauma was of another level altogether. We can't even imagine that a girl from a well-to-do middle class family has to spend a month in jail. That crushed her morale completely. She will get back to work early next year. I met Rhea recently. She was quiet and withdrawn and I can't blame her after what she has gone through. Once the dust settles I am sure Rhea has a lot to say."

Rumi Jaffery was earlier supposed to direct a film starring Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput. However, post-Sushant's tragic death by suicide, the film has been shelved. Reacting to the rumours of the director wanting to work on the project, Jaffery told Spotboye that those were just rumours and the film would not be made any further.

Earlier, Rhea's mother had told TOI that she couldn't sleep on the bed when her children were suffering in jail. She added she couldn't eat and used to wake up in the middle of the night, gripped by a fear of the next thing that could go wrong. She had further said their family had not just been pushed to a corner but been destroyed. She also said that at one point she thought the only way to end it was by ending her own life. She added that she had to take therapy to be strong and had to constantly remind herself that she had to be strong to and needed to be there for her children.