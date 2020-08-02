A week after the release of Power Star, Ram Gopal Varma has announced another movie titled Allu based on real incident. He is set to expose Allu Aravind, as he reveals story and characters of the film.

Even before the release of Power Star, it was speculated that Ram Gopal Varma is planning to make movie based on Allu Aravind. The film is about Chiranjeevi launching own political party, its failure and how his producer brother-in-law played a key role in his decision making. The filmmaker has finally made an official announcement about this rumoured film.

Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account on Sunday to announce his new movie titled Allu. He wrote, "Another one of RgvWorldTheatre's next Fictional Reality FR films is "అల్లు" It is the fictional story of what one brother in law from behind did to the family of a very big star ..The story starts after the star announces his "Jana Rajyam" Party."

In a series of tweets posted in Telugu, RGV said that it is titled Allu because the main character has all sorts of plans. He has plans for all good and bad purposes. He is a planner for his son-in-law, who believes in him and forgets star status to keep his mileage from falling. It is the story of a big planner, who weaves plans upon plans to make things good for those who want him to feel "aha" with everyone.

Talking about lead characters of Allu, Ram Gopal Varma revealed that the movie will have all lead heroes as main roles in it. He tweeted, ""అల్లు" will have characters called A Aaravind, K Chiraaanjeevi, Prawan Kalyan, A Aaarjun, A Sheeresh, K R Chraran, N Baebu, and etc etc."

Ram Gopal Varma is known for his rant against the mega family and being trolled for the same. The director said that he is not planning to take revenge. He wrote, "Like some are thinking in reality "అల్లు" is not a non fictional film I am not doing to take revenge for calling me నికృష్టుడు and I swear this on my love for the family."

Ram Gopal Varma added, "In "అల్లు" I will not, not say that it will not,not have theatre mafia, selling party tickets, back biting politics and causing problems between loving brothers."