The release of Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV's Lakshmi's NTR is likely to be postponed again and the delay in the process of its censorship and the review of Election Commission (EC) must be the reasons for it.

Lakshmi's NTR is one of the most talked-about and highly anticipated biopics of 2019. Its promos have grabbed many eyeballs and generated a lot of curiosity about the film. It was rumoured that RGV was considering releasing it in the second week of March. But the director put all the speculations to rest, by announcing March 22 as its official release date, which was later changed to March 29.

The latest buzz in the media is that Lakshmi's NTR may not hit the screens on March 29 due to two main reason. While the court has dismissed the TDP's petition for its ban, the EC is yet to give approval for its release. According to the reports, the EC is set to review the film on Monday. The movie will land in problems if the committee finds its content to be misleading the voters or influence the polls.

Even if the EC clears the way for its release, Lakshmi's NTR may face problems from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). Ram Gopal Varma submitted the first copy of the film for its censorship long back. But on March 17, the director had alleged that the CBFC is illegally acting on outside pressure and was trying to delay watching the film on the ground of model code for conduct.

Later, Ram Gopal Varma claimed that the CBFC had agreed to clear Lakshmi's NTR for its release. He tweeted, "There has been an unfortunate misunderstanding between our office and the CBFC which has now been cleared ..The CBFC is now doing the necessary action as per the laid down procedure ..Hence our press meet against the CBFC is cancelled ..Jai NTR #LakshmiNTR."

Nearly 10 days have passed after Ram Gopal Varma's clarification and only four are left for the release of Lakshmi's NTR. But we are yet to hear a thing about its censor certification. The director is also tightlipped about it, but he claimed that none can stop the film. But the current developments show that the film may not hit the screens on March 29.