Ram Gopal Varma says that only Junior NTR can be the saviour of the Telugu Desam Party and should save it if he has any respect for his late grandfather NT Rama Rao.

Ram Gopal Varma has been vehemently criticising TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu ever since he launched Lakshmi's NTR, which is a biopic based on the last days of late legendary actor-turned-politician NT Rama Rao. He intensified his attack on the former CM of Andhra Pradesh after the latter stalled the release of his film in the state. He was the happiest man when the TDP failed badly in the elections.

Ever since the election results were out, Ram Gopal Varma has consistently been mocking Chandrababu Naidu. But he seemed to cross all the limits on Friday when he made a series of tweets urging Junior NTR to take the horns of the party, which is also the wish of many fans of the Nandamuri family.

RGV wrote, "If Tarak takes over TDP, all people will immediately forget TDP's disastrous failure..NTR's grandson can be the only saviour and if he has any respect for his grandfather he should immoderately save TDP Jai NTR Jai TARAK Hey @tarak9999 if u have any respect for ur grandfather, u should save the TDP party NTR founded from the man who backstabbed him then and his son who's front stabbing it now ..Jai NTR (sic)."

Ram Gopal Varma also conducted a Twitter survey – "TDP party will be much greater with its leader as TARAK? @tarak9999." In 17 hours, his poll got 33,822 votes 79 percent of which agreed with his opinion on Junior, while 21 percent people felt he is wrong. He tweeted, "Oho? 79% aa? Abbaa? Does this mean even TDP party people also want @tarak9999 only? Or are they just 21%? ..Just asking."

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma cautioned Junior NTR not join hands with Chandrababu Naidu, like his uncle Balakrishna. The filmmaker tweeted, "I request u @tarak9999 just as an NTR fan, not to join the backstabber of ur grandfather, like the way ur babai did ..What ur babai did is a bigger vennupotu than what the alludu did."

Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP had won 117 Assembly seats in the 2014 elections, while YSRSCP got victory in 70 constituencies. But this year, the TDP has managed to win only 23 seats, while the Jagan Mohan Reddy's party emerged victorious with 151 seats. After seeing this humiliating defeat, many followers of the TDP felt that Junior NTR should be brought to the party to save it.