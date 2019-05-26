Ram Gopal Varma is set to hold the press meet of Lakshmi's NTR in Vijayawada on Sunday, May 26, and he hopes new Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will treat him with more respect than former CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Lakshmi's NTR was released in the cinema halls across the globe, except Andhra Pradesh. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) stalled its release in the state, claiming that it would feature Nara Chandrababu Naidu in a bad light and also affect the voters during the 2019's general elections. He was also not allowed to hold a press meet in Vijayawada to announce its new release date after the state went for polling.

The state police stopped Ram Gopal Varma, producer Rakesh Reddy and other team members at the Vijayawada airport and they were forced to return to Hyderabad. The Election Commission also objected the release of Lakshmi's NTR until the election process was over.

With the election results out on May 23, Ram Gopal Varma has decided to release Lakshmi's NTR in Andhra Pradesh on May 31, a day after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy takes the oath as the new Chief Minister of the state. The director tweeted on May 25, "YS JAGAN Swearing in as CM on May 30th and #LakshmisNTR is releasing on May 31st, both with the blessings of YSR and NTR "

Ram Gopal Varma hoped that he will be allowed to hold the press meet without any hurdle. He tweeted, "Due to concerns and summer heat we are holding Vijaywada press meet of #LakshmisNTR tmrw 4 pm at Film chamber,Gandhi Nagar Am landing in Vijayawada 1 pm on spice jet from Mumbai ..I hope @ysjagan police will treat us with better respect than the @ncbn Police "

Ram Gopal Varma is the happiest man in the Telugu states after the humiliating defeat of Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Soon after the election results were announced, the filmmaker settled his scores, by trolling him through funny memes on his Twitter page. He also condemned him for congratulating the winners for criticising them during his election campaigns.

RGV tweeted, "It's shameful to see political leaders who lost, congratulating the winners after warning the voters about how bad the opposition is throughout their campaign. If they are honest, they should express their disgust and sadness for those who voted for their opponents. Politics is a very serious business dealing with life-changing issues and not just an entertaining game to be sportive about losing."

Ram Gopal Varma also tweeted the video of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting K Chandrasekhar Rao, the CM of the neighbouring state. He wrote, "It's making me feel all Telugus are together to see the neighbouring CM's so very together.. The Ex CM should understand that power is in togetherness and not being against "