YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has demolished the empire of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, with his party members leading in 150 Assembly seats and 19 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh went for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections on April 11. In this polling, 319 candidates contested Lok Sabha elections, while 2,118 candidates were in the race in the Assembly polls. The state has a total of 3.93 crore eligible voters out of which 3.13 crore people cast their votes. It recorded 79.88 per cent voter turnout, which is 1.92 per cent higher than 2014 elections.

The counting of votes for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections began at 8 am on Thursday. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP members are leading in 150 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, while the TDP and Jana Sena trail behind with 24 and 1 leads, respectively. The YSRCP is leading in 19 Lok Sabha seats, while the TDP is eyeing six constituencies.

With this, the celebrations have already begun in the office of YSR Congress party (YSRCP/YCP). His supporters are cheering and distributing sweets. The atmosphere is surcharged with the slogans of 'CM Jagan' and 'Bye Bye Babu.' Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is set to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has been flooded with the congratulatory message on social media.