Ram Gopal Varma, popularly known as RGV, has tweeted to congratulate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the landslide victory of YSR Congress Party and expressed heartfelt condolences for Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his humiliating defeat.

The Election Commission conducted polls for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh on April 11 and it held the counting of votes on May 23. YSR Congress party has won 151 MLA seats and 22 MP seats, while the TDP got victory in 23 Assembly constituencies and three Lok Sabha constituencies. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena party has registered victory in only one constituency.

The humiliating defeat of the TDP came as a massive shock for many in the Telugu states, who are busy finding out the reasons for the failure of Nara Chandrababu Naidu led party. Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter page to mock the party. He wrote, "‏Name: TDP Born: 29th March 1982 Died: 23rd May 2019 Causes of death: Lies, Back Stabbings, Corruption, Incompetence, YS Jagan and Nara Lokesh."

Ram Gopal Varma has been a hard critic of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who he has projected as the back-stabber of his father-in-law NT Rama Rao, in his recent controversial movie Lakshmi's NTR. The director was irked when the Chief Minister stalled its release in Andhra Pradesh. He tweeted a picture featuring the latter relaxing and mocked him, saying, "He is remembering what he did to NTR "

Ram Gopal Varma was probably the happiest man in the Telugu states to hear the news about the humiliating defeat of Nara Chandrababu Naidu's party in the 2019 general elections. The director tweeted, "Hearty congratulations to @ysjagan and Heartfelt condolences to @ncbn."

Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, who was the IT minister in the state, lost his maiden electoral battle from Mangalagiri assembly constituency. He was defeated by YSRCP sitting MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy by a margin of 5,337 votes. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted a video to mock him and wrote, "Unlike his father, he is very honest."

It was also an embarrassing loss for Pawan Kalyan, who fielded the candidates of his Jana Sena Party in 140 Assembly constituency, but was able to win only one seat. Ram Gopal Varma compared its performance with Chiranjeevi's Praja Rajyam and mocked Pawan Kalyan. He tweeted a video and wrote, "PRAJARAJYAM is BAHUBALI compared to JANASENA ..CONGRATS CHIRNJEEVI GARU!!! "

Unlike his father , he is very honest pic.twitter.com/EQwdpO85dc — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 23, 2019