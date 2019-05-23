The counting of votes for 2019 Lok Sabha elections is underway in Telangana (TS) and Andhra Pradesh (AP) and KCR's TRS and Jagan's YSRCP are leading in a majority of constituencies.

Telangana Lok Sabha election results live:

Party Leading Win TRS 11 NA BJP 05 NA Congress 01 NA Others 00 NA Total 17/175 NA

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha election results live:

Party Leading Win YRSCP 15 NA TDP 06 NA JSP 00 NA Others 00 NA Total 21/25 NA

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha constituencies and polling was held on April 11 in the first phase. This year, 319 candidates contested in the elections. Out of 3.93 crore people, 3.13 crore cast their votes and the polling recorded 79.88 per cent voter turnout, which is 1.92 per cent higher than 2014 elections.

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha constituencies and voting was held in the first phase on April 11. A total of 443 candidates are in the fray in the state which has over 2.97 crore eligible voters. The polls recorded 62.69 per cent turnout. The TRS is locked in a direct fight with BJP and Congress.