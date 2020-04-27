Ram Gopal Varma is impressed with Extraction. In his review of Netflix film, RGV writes that it is the new benchmark for action in films and Randeep Hooda is "sexier than fuck". He recommends viewers to not miss the film.

Extraction is an American action thriller film, which has Sam Hargrave's direction and Joe Russo's screenplay. It is about Tyler Rake, who was former Australian Special Air Service Regiment but turned a black-market mercenary. He is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. How he faces the murky underworld of weapons and drug dealers forms the crux.

Ram Gopal Varma found some time from his crazy tweeting to watch Extraction on Netflix on Sunday night. Impressed with the movie, The filmmaker took to his Twitter account to share his review. He wrote that its action will be benchmark future generation. He also lauded Randeep Hooda.

RGV tweeted, "Just watched EXTRACTION on Netflix..This is the new benchmark for action in films..in future every film maker will have to reference it especially the action between 34.0 to 46.0. And Randeep Hooda is SEXIER than FUCK. Don't miss this film. All action lovers will ORGASM."

Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, David Harbour and Priyanshu Painyuli are in the lead roles of Extraction, which was released by Netflix on April 24. The film received mixed reviews from critics, who are impressed with the lead actors' performances and action, but expressed unhappiness over its story and excessive violence.

Here are some viewers' reviews of Extraction shared on Twitter:

Shrey Tyagi @iamshreytyagi

#Extraction is not a film, its a 2 hours action sequence! Editing is done in such manner that action scenes look like one take shots. Looks real and over-the-top at same time. It might not have engaging story, but excels in action department. #ExtractionReview #ExtractionNetflix

Anil Patel Films @anilpatelfilms

The cinematography felt so natural that it seemed as If I was physically present in every scene. The way Chirs Hemsworth portrayed his emotions, and a great acting by RandeepHooda the way they blended so naturally into every scene just made it a masterpiece. #ExtractionReview

DR Movie News @DRMovieNews1

#Extraction has the best action choreography & stunt work since 'John Wick 3', which is even more heightened by the outstanding camerawork & mind-blowing tracking shots. Storywise, you've seen it a million times, but Chris Hemsworth acts the hell out of it. We give it a 7/10.

Matte (Matt Cote) @m77oz

There is a truly impressive 15-minute sequence filmed like a one-take in #Extraction, starting from a thrilling car chase to a gun shootout, changing perspective from the good guys to the bad guys, hand-to-hand combat and jumping from one building to another, and a knife fight.

